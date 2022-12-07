US to boost Taiwan's stretched air force with US$428 million in spare parts

TAIPEI: The United States State Department has approved the potential sale of US$428 million in aircraft parts for Taiwan to help its air force, which is strained from repeatedly intercepting Chinese jets operating close to the island.

Taiwan's air force is well-equipped but ageing, and is dwarfed by that of China's. Beijing views the democratically governed island as its territory and during the past three years or so has been flying daily sorties near Taiwan.

Since early August, when China staged war games around Taiwan after the visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China's air force has also regularly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which had served as an unofficial boundary.

The Pentagon, in two statements late Tuesday (Dec 6), said the parts would support Taiwan's F-16s, Indigenous Defence Fighter jets and all other aircraft and systems or subsystems of US origin.