‘Hard to believe we ever went to war with them’: US veterans reflect on Vietnam War 50 years on

He was one of the many veterans honoured at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, on Wednesday (Mar 29), 50 years after the end of one of the longest wars in American history.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day honours yearly the soldiers who served in the conflict, and the tens of thousands who lost their lives.

The day brings back mixed memories of trauma and relief for former prisoners of war (POWs), held captive until the signing of peace accords.

PRISONERS OF WAR

Recounting the dark days, Mr Brazelton said that after his capture, he was imprisoned for almost seven years, months of which were spent in solitary confinement. With no contact to the outside world, he was interrogated and tortured.

“We were the only Americans they could get their hands on, so every time there was a bombing raid, they'd take it out on us,” he said.

“You could end up with your feet in stocks, or in handcuffs behind your back for weeks. Literally weeks.”