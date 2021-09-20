Universal Studios' Beijing resort to draw eager throngs amid uneasy US-China ties

All 10,000 tickets for the opening available in a pre-sale on Sep 14 sold out in three minutes, according to the Trip.com Group.

However, many complained on social media about ticket costs, which range from 418 yuan (US$64.76) in the low season to 748 yuan during peak periods.

"This is a rare time in a long while when an America-themed topic has attracted such obvious and widespread praise in China," the Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, wrote last week.

The resort was proposed 20 years ago by the Beijing Tourism Group, according to the official China Daily, and is 30 per cent owned by Comcast Corporation's Universal Parks & Resorts and 70 per cent by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

The new Chinese ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, likened its roller coaster ride to ties between the two countries.

"After all the tumbling and shakes, the rollercoaster came to a soft landing in the end," he tweeted last Tuesday.

Universal Studios announced the development of the resort in 2014, saying at the time that it would cost US$3.3 billion.

In 2017, Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts said that the park could provide US$1 billion of operating cash flow per year when it opened.