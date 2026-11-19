JAKARTA: Indonesia is reviewing the impact of recently tightened United States restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, a move which experts say could hurt the Southeast Asian country's investment allure and domestic operations in the technology sector.

"The Government is reviewing the measure and seeking industry input on its potential impact on operations and investment, including in the data centre sector," Indonesia's Government Communications Agency (GCA) said in a statement to CNA on Wednesday (Nov 18).

It added that Indonesia was open to "technical dialogue with relevant counterparts to clarify how the measure will apply and support continued access to advanced computing technology for legitimate commercial use".

On Monday, the US announced that it would tighten exports of advanced AI chips to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil, citing concerns that the five countries could be used as routes to divert chips to China.

The new rules require companies to obtain US government licences to export, re-export or transfer certain advanced AI chips to the five countries.