CNA Explains: Why is the US targeting Southeast Asia in its bid to curb China's access to AI chips?
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand face tighter US restrictions on advanced AI chips as Washington moves to close a loophole used by Chinese firms. What could this mean for the region's booming data centre industry?
SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia has found itself in the crosshairs of Washington’s efforts to restrict superpower rival China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
On Monday (Nov 16), the United States introduced new rules that seek to close a loophole that has allowed Chinese firms to tap powerful computing resources overseas.
The move comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.
Four Southeast Asian countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand – and Brazil face additional licensing requirements for certain advanced semiconductors, after Washington identified them as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of the chips being diverted to unauthorised destinations.
In a press release, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said that the new provision is designed to “ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries”.
“The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten US national security,” the statement read.
WHAT DO THE NEW RESTRICTIONS COVER?
The new export controls – written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council – aim to prevent firms in China and other restricted countries from accessing American AI chips through overseas data centres.
The measures target two main activities: the physical export of advanced semiconductors and the remote use of computing power provided by those chips.
Under the new rules, companies will need licences to export, re-export or transfer certain advanced American AI chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil.
There is an exemption for chips destined for companies headquartered in the US, or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered there, provided certain reporting requirements are met. These include American cloud hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft.
Separately, overseas data centres that provide substantial computing capacity to firms headquartered in China and other countries subject to US restrictions will also face new licensing requirements.
Prior to the US government’s intervention on Nov 16, it had not been illegal for these overseas data centres to provide computing power to Chinese tech firms.
Data centres that are already serving those firms will have 90 days from the rule’s effective date to get a licence.
The restrictions also require greater scrutiny of customers and their ownership structures to prevent restricted entities from gaining access to advanced computing capabilities through intermediaries.
Singapore Management University (SMU) Associate Professor of Law Liu Han-Wei told CNA that the new rules extend the focus beyond where the chips are shipped to “who ends up using the computing power”.
“In effect, data centre operators will be expected to know who their customers are, including who ultimately owns or controls them, and to provide enough information for their suppliers to verify compliance. Knowing your customer becomes a condition of access to the hardware,” said Liu.
WHY HAS THE US INTRODUCED THE RESTRICTIONS?
The US has long sought to limit China's access to its most advanced semiconductors, citing national security concerns and the potential use of AI technology for military and intelligence purposes.
But existing US export controls have largely focused on the physical movement of these chips, leaving open another way for Chinese companies to access their computing power.
Instead of importing restricted processors into China, firms can rent computing capacity from data centres in other countries. Such arrangements have allowed Chinese companies to use American technology without necessarily importing the restricted hardware into China.
In an interview with US broadcaster PBS, Liza Tobin - a former China director for the National Security Council in the first Trump and Biden administrations - said a “shadow trade” had developed in which Chinese AI developers started accessing US chips remotely in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.
"So that's essentially a grey area. It was technically legal, and there's been growing pressure from national security professionals and from Congress to close this loophole,” said Tobin, now a managing director at geopolitical risk advisory firm Garnaut Global.
The announcement also follows growing scrutiny of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed, which has been linked to allegations involving the possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China.
WHY WERE FOUR SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRIES NAMED?
Washington has identified Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand as jurisdictions presenting a higher-than-normal risk of advanced semiconductors being diverted to unauthorised destinations.
However, it has not publicly provided a detailed, country-by-country explanation of why each was included.
The designation comes amid Southeast Asia's rapid emergence as a destination for global data-centre investments, fuelled by growing demand for cloud computing and AI services.
Singapore has long been a regional hub for technology companies and digital infrastructure, while neighbouring Malaysia has attracted substantial investments in data centres, particularly in Johor.
Indonesia and Thailand have also been courting investments from international technology companies as they seek to develop their digital economies and AI capabilities.
But the expansion of the region's data-centre industry has also raised concerns about whether advanced American technology imported into these countries could ultimately be used by Chinese companies subject to US restrictions.
HOW COULD THE RESTRICTIONS AFFECT SOUTHEAST ASIA?
Companies importing advanced American AI chips or operating data centres in the affected countries could face greater regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs.
Companies may also have to conduct more extensive checks on their customers, establish who ultimately controls the businesses using their computing infrastructure and obtain additional approvals from US authorities.
The implications, however, are likely to vary across the four countries.
Singapore, as a regional technology and cloud computing hub, could see its data centre operators and technology companies face additional compliance requirements.
Malaysia, meanwhile, could face questions about how the new restrictions might affect its rapidly expanding data centre industry.
The country has attracted major investments from international technology companies, with Johor emerging as a significant location for new facilities.
The New Straits Times (NST) reported that Malaysia’s construction players with heavy exposure to data centre builds could be affected by a potential slowdown in the rollout of future projects.
In its report, NST said that facilities relying on Chinese AI customers could face longer licensing and customer-verification processes, while projects established by US hyperscalers are expected to be better positioned to meet the new requirements.
Indonesia and Thailand could similarly face additional regulatory hurdles as they seek to attract investments in AI infrastructure and cloud computing.
SMU’s Liu said that the new US rule “links licensing decisions to the effectiveness of each country’s own export controls”.
“That does not formally delegate enforcement to regional governments, since the obligations fall on companies, but it does raise expectations of those governments. How each government responds remains its own decision,” Liu said.
But he warned that the effects may be felt beyond the countries named under the new rules.
“Some of the restrictions are not tied to where a data centre is located, and the rule leaves room for more countries to be added, which may itself be read as a signal to others. How far these restrictions spill over into other markets in the region and beyond remains to be seen.”
Amid the US-China technology rivalry, Associate Professor Eduardo Araral from the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy warned that Southeast Asia is increasingly caught in the middle.
“But ASEAN countries should resist being pushed into a binary choice between the US and China. Their economic interests are better served by keeping their options open,” he said, referring to the regional bloc, Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
WHAT COULD THE RESTRICTIONS MEAN FOR CHINA?
Chinese companies that depend on overseas facilities equipped with advanced American chips could further face disruptions if their service providers are unable to secure the necessary licences.
However, SMU's Liu said it was “too early” to assess the impact on China's AI development, as “much depends on how it is enforced and how licences are granted”.
“At the same time, the restrictions can be expected to strengthen China’s resolve to accelerate the development of its own advanced semiconductor and computing capabilities,” he said.
Agreeing, Araral said that the US restrictions could potentially accelerate China’s efforts to become technologically self-reliant.
“The US can make China's technological progress more expensive and difficult. But denying access to American chips is not the same as denying China the ability to innovate.
“In the long run, these restrictions could even strengthen China's determination to build an AI ecosystem that is less dependent on American technology,” said Araral.