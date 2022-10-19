US, allies to raise Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN

NEW YORK: The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday (Oct 18), diplomats said, after Ukraine said Russia's having obtained drones violated a Council resolution.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomats said the three - which also believe such transfers violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231 - told their Council counterparts they would ask a UN official to brief members on the issue.

Separately, Ukraine has invited UN experts to inspect what it says are downed Iranian-origin drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian targets in violation of that resolution, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukraine on Monday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones - loitering munitions that cruise towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact. Kyiv moved on Tuesday to cut ties with Iran because of their use.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin has not commented. Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.

Two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones.