US approves US$100 million sale for Taiwan missile upgrades

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved a possible US$100 million sale of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain, maintain, and improve" the Patriot missile defence system used by the self-ruled island claimed by China, the Pentagon said on Monday (Feb 7).

A statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said it has delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington.

Upgrades to the Patriot Air Defense System would "help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region", the DSCA said in a statement.

"This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the agency said.

The main contractors would be Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, it said.

Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry said it "highly welcomed" the decision.

"In the face of China's continued military expansion and provocative actions, our country will maintain its national security with a solid defence, and continue to deepen the close security partnership between Taiwan and the United States," it said in a statement.