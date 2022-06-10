US approves US$120 million sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

TAIPEI: The United States has approved a possible US$120 million sale of parts to help Taiwan maintain its warships, which the island's defence ministry said would help ensure combat readiness in the face of China's "frequent activities" near the island.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington.

It said the sale covered unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, and US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," the agency said in a statement, adding that the parts would be sourced from "approved US Navy vendors and/or US Navy stock".

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday the deal was expected to come into effect within one month, and expressed its thanks to Washington for its support in helping Taiwan be able to protect itself.

"In view of the recent frequent activities of Chinese warships in the sea and airspace around our country, the ship parts that the United States has agreed to sell will help maintain the proper equipment and consumption of our naval ships and meet the actual needs of combat readiness tasks," it said.

Neither side gave details of the parts Taiwan would be receiving.