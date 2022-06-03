Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

US backs Philippines in China fishing ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

US backs Philippines in China fishing ban

US backs Philippines in China fishing ban

This photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows woman selling fish at a street market in the Tondo district of Manila. (Photo: AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

03 Jun 2022 08:01AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 08:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday (Jun 2) backed the Philippines in criticising a unilateral seasonal ban on fishing declared by Beijing in the dispute-rife South China Sea.

The State Department pointed to a 2016 ruling by a court in The Hague that rejected Beijing's claims, as well as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ratified by China although not by the United States.

"The PRC's unilateral fishing moratorium in the South China Sea is inconsistent with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling and international law," State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter, using an acronym for the People's Republic of China.

"We call upon the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law."

The Philippines, a treaty-bound ally of the United States, on Tuesday summoned a Chinese diplomat over the announcement of a unilateral fishing ban as well as alleged harassment of a marine research vessel by a Chinese coast guard ship.

China has each year declared a fishing ban in the summer, pointing to the need to develop sustainable marine life due to overfishing in the major population hub.

But its actions have been caught up in disputes over sovereignty, with Beijing insisting it has jurisdiction over a vast part of the South China Sea - a longstanding source of friction with the Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations.

Related:

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

South China Sea China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us