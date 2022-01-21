Security co-operation, China to dominate Biden's talks with Japan's Kishida

TOKYO: The leaders of the United States and Japan will contend with China's growing might, North Korea's missiles and Russia's aims in Ukraine when they hold their first substantial talks since Fumio Kishida became Japanese prime minister in October.

The online meeting between US President Joe Biden and Kishida, scheduled for Friday (Jan 21) Washington time, will build on this month's so-called "two-plus-two" discussions when their defence and foreign ministers pledged to work together against efforts to destabilise the Indo-Pacific region.

Alarm over China's growing assertiveness, tensions over Taiwan, and shared concern over Ukraine have raised Japan's global profile on security matters, while North Korea has ramped up tensions with an unusually rapid series of missile tests.

Pyongyang, which fired tactical guided missiles this week in its latest of a series of tests, warned on Thursday it might rethink a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Akiba Takeo set the agenda on Thursday when they spoke about their respective approaches to North Korea, China and economic issues in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said.

"Sullivan underscored concern about the possibility of further Russian aggression in Ukraine, and the two concurred on the importance of solidarity in signaling to Moscow the strong, united response that would result from any attack," a White House statement said.