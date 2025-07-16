US to build Philippine boat repair facilities near contested South China Sea

MANILA: The US Navy plans to build two repair facilities for smaller vessels operating in the western Philippines, the US embassy said Wednesday (Jul 16), with one about 240km east of a fiercely contested reef in the South China Sea.

Located in the Spratly archipelago, the Second Thomas Shoal hosts a small detachment of Philippine forces aboard a grounded navy vessel and has been the site of clashes with Chinese ships.

Beijing claims almost the entirety of the crucial waterway despite an international ruling its assertion has no merit.

The US government's contracting website, Sam.gov, locates one of the proposed repair facilities in Palawan province's Quezon municipality.

The facilities "will provide repair and maintenance capabilities for a variety of (Philippine) vessels including 7.32m watercraft as well as other smaller conventional watercraft," the bid notice for the Quezon project reads.

The Philippines owns several vessels that size, including rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) that have been involved in clashes with larger Chinese ships.

While there are not believed to be existing permanent military facilities in Quezon, the area has hosted parts of joint US-Philippine military exercises for the past two years.