US calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees
Stand News acting chief editor Patrick Lam is escorted by police as they leave after the police searched his office in Hong Kong, China, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
30 Dec 2021 10:28AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:28AM)
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (Dec 29) called on Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to immediately release staff members of the pro-democracy media outlet Stand News who were arrested after a police raid that shut down the publication.

"We call on PRC and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong's free and independent media and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged," Blinken said in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," he said.

Stand News, set up in 2014 as a non-profit organisation, was the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong after a national security investigation this year led to the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily tabloid.

The Stand News raid raises more concerns about press freedom in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that its freedoms, including a free press, would be protected.

Source: Reuters/vc

Hong Kong Stand News China Antony Blinken

