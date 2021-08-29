US carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say

WASHINGTON: The United States carried out a military strike on Sunday (Aug 29) in Kabul, two US officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

Earlier on Sunday, witnesses reported hearing an explosion near Kabul airport, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky, but there was no immediate word on any casualties.

Two witnesses said that the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

About 114,000 people have fled the country via a US-led evacuation since the Taliban swept back into power two weeks ago, and the operation is winding down despite Western powers saying thousands may be left behind.



What had already been a chaotic and desperate operation turned bloody on Thursday when a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State group targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport.



More than 100 people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel, slowing down the airlift ahead of US President Joe Biden's deadline for evacuations to end by Tuesday.



The Pentagon said Saturday that retaliation drone strikes had killed two "high-level" IS jihadists in eastern Afghanistan, but Biden warned of more attacks from the group.



"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said.



"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."



The US embassy in Kabul later released a warning of credible threats at specific areas of the airport, including access gates.

