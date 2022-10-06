US carrier, allied ships hold missile defence drill after North Korea tests

SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday (Oct 6) in the direction of Japan, as a US aircraft carrier and allied warships held a drill that simulated shooting down one of the North's missiles.

North Korea has launched about 40 missiles this year, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and appears ready to hold its first nuclear test since 2017, officials in Seoul and Washington have warned.

Thursday's launches followed the return of the carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, to waters off the Korean peninsula, and a UN Security Council meeting held in response to the North's recent tests.

The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, which prompted joint South Korean and U.S. missile drills in which one weapon crashed and burned.

The launch was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese government.

"This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting the ones from the end of September," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. "This absolutely cannot be tolerated."

The launch came about an hour after North Korea condemned the United States for talking to the United Nations Security Council about Pyongyang's "just counteraction measures" on joint South Korea-US drills, suggesting its missile tests are a reaction to the allied military moves.

In a statement, the reclusive nation's foreign ministry also condemned Washington for repositioning the US aircraft carrier off the Korean peninsula, saying it posed a serious threat to the stability of the situation.

The carrier and its strike group of accompanying warships was abruptly redeployed in response to North Korea's IRBM launch over Japan.

The carrier strike group joined destroyers from South Korea and Japan in maritime missile defense training, the South Korean military said on Thursday.

"This training focuses on mastering detection, tracking and interception procedures through shared target information under a scenario of (North Korea) conducting ballistic missile provocations," it said in a statement.