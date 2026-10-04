US carrier George H W Bush visits Thailand after Middle East deployment

PHUKET: The United States aircraft carrier George H W Bush arrived in Thailand's resort island of Phuket on Sunday (Oct 4) with about 4,800 personnel aboard for a rest-and-recreation break after six months supporting US operations in the Middle East.



For the last six months, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and its strike group supported Operation Epic Fury and the US naval blockade in the US Central Command area of responsibility to secure maritime security and stability in the Middle East, according to the US Navy.



Phuket is the first port call for the George H W Bush Carrier Strike Group since departing Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, in March, the US Navy said in a statement.



Sailors will take part in cultural and community activities in Phuket, including sightseeing tours and a US-Thailand soccer match, it said.



The carrier anchored offshore, while crew members are expected to come ashore through Phuket Deep Sea Port and spend time on the popular southern resort island from Oct 4 to 9, local media reported.



Some sailors were seen coming ashore by boat.



The visit follows a five-day port call by the US carrier Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang in eastern Thailand last month, with about 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard.



A local mayor had estimated each US service member from the Lincoln could spend up to 3,000 baht ($89) per day during the visit.



Thailand is the United States' only treaty ally in mainland Southeast Asia.