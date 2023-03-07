US must stop suppressing China or risk 'catastrophic consequences': Foreign minister

BEIJING: Taiwan is China's first red line that the United States must not cross, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday (Mar 7).

Speaking at his first news conference as foreign minister during an annual parliament session in Beijing, Qin said that the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people and no other country has the right to interfere.

He reiterated that China retains the option to take all necessary measures to achieve "reunification" with Taiwan, a self-ruled island which rejects China's sovereignty claim over it.

He also blamed the US for rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and said if the US does not change its path there will be "conflict and confrontation".

"The United States' perception and views of China are seriously distorted," said Qin, adding that the US has been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than fair or rule-based competition.

"It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge. This is like the first button in the shirt being put wrong."

The US should play by the rules it talks about, Qin said.

"The United States talks a lot about following rules, but imagine two athletes competing in the Olympic race," he said. "If one side, instead of focusing on giving one's best, always tries to trip or even into the other. That is not fair competition, but malicious confrontation and a foul."