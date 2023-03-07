US must stop suppressing China or risk 'catastrophic consequences': Foreign minister
China also warned that Taiwan is the first red line the US must not cross.
BEIJING: Taiwan is China's first red line that the United States must not cross, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday (Mar 7).
Speaking at his first news conference as foreign minister during an annual parliament session in Beijing, Qin said that the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people and no other country has the right to interfere.
He reiterated that China retains the option to take all necessary measures to achieve "reunification" with Taiwan, a self-ruled island which rejects China's sovereignty claim over it.
He also blamed the US for rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and said if the US does not change its path there will be "conflict and confrontation".
"The United States' perception and views of China are seriously distorted," said Qin, adding that the US has been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than fair or rule-based competition.
"It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge. This is like the first button in the shirt being put wrong."
The US should play by the rules it talks about, Qin said.
"The United States talks a lot about following rules, but imagine two athletes competing in the Olympic race," he said. "If one side, instead of focusing on giving one's best, always tries to trip or even into the other. That is not fair competition, but malicious confrontation and a foul."
The US says it is establishing guardrails for relations with China and is not seeking conflict, but what this means in practice is that China is not supposed to respond with words or actions when slandered or attacked, he said.
"That is just impossible," Qin said.
"If the United States does not hit the brake, and continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailment, which will become conflict and confrontation and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?"
Relations between the two superpowers have been tense for years over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and Ukraine, but they worsened after controversy involving a balloon which the US said was a Chinese spy balloon and shot down last month.
Washington's handling of the balloon incident created a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided, Qin Gang told reporters.
"INVISIBLE HAND" DRIVING UKRAINE CRISIS
Qin also addressed the conflict in Ukraine during the news conference, saying that the crisis seems to be driven by an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict.
The "invisible hand" is "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas", Qin said, calling for dialogue to begin as soon as possible.
"Conflict, sanctions, and pressure will not solve the problem ... The process of peace talks should begin as soon as possible, and the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected," he said.
Qin's reiteration of China's position on the Ukraine war comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and the European Union, which has questioned China's sincerity as a mediator when it has refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the conflict.
Qin also said that Beijing has not provided weapons to either side of the Ukraine conflict, amid loud warnings from US officials on unspecified "consequences" for China, should it send lethal aid to Russia.
"(China) is not a party to the crisis and has not provided weapons to either side of the conflict. So on what basis is this talk of blame, sanctions and threats against China? This is absolutely unacceptable," he said.