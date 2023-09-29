Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

US, China talks gather momentum, paving way for Xi-Biden Summit: WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

US, China talks gather momentum, paving way for Xi-Biden Summit: WSJ

US, China talks gather momentum, paving way for Xi-Biden Summit: WSJ

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a reception dinner at the Great Hall of the People ahead of China's National Day in Beijing, China on Sep 28, 2023. (Photo: Jade Gao/Pool via REUTERS)

29 Sep 2023 02:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Beijing and Washington are paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Both sides are discussing a trip to Washington by Xi’s top economic-policy aide, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the report said citing people briefed on the matter.

Lifeng would be the most senior official to travel to the US since President Biden took office, WSJ said, adding that planning is also under-way for China's top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Washington in October to prepare for a Xi summit with Biden.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.