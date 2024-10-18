SM Lee warns of continuing United States-China tensions, regardless of US election result

Americans will vote on Nov 5 to decide their next president – Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris. Whoever is elected will not fundamentally alter the current state of relations with China, Mr Lee said, although approaches taken by both nominees may differ.

“With Harris, it will progress in a more predictable way, with fewer sudden shocks and less risk of things going completely out of control,” Mr Lee said.

But if Mr Trump returns to office, the situation could take many unexpected turns, he added.

He also pointed to Mr Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs as high as 60 per cent on Chinese goods. “He may possibly do that. It's within his power to do that. And if he does that, you're in uncharted territory” Mr Lee said, also emphasising broader uncertainties that could accompany a second Trump presidency.

“(Mr Trump) will depend on a team, but he will also admit and do things which you (don’t) quite expect him to do. In particular, I think what you can anticipate is that his attitude towards allies, towards America's friends, will be different from what the Democrat administration has done in (the) last four years.”

During Friday’s forum, Mr Lee also fielded questions about Sino-Singapore cooperation as well as China's economy and its perceived negative image in the West.

On China's economy, he expressed a strong belief in its resilience and ability to overcome current hurdles, citing the country's advancements in cutting-edge technology, particularly in electric vehicles and solar panels, as evidence of its capabilities.

“I think the Chinese people…they’ve seen what they can do, they have seen what other countries can do,” Mr Lee said.

“I think that determination is there and it will cause them to move forward and see through the difficulties. I have reasons for confidence, and I am hopeful that the reasons for confidence will outweigh the signals for concerns.”

When asked if China could do more to improve its image, Mr Lee stated that the issue was not so much about correcting certain fundamentals, but rather about the remarkable scale at which the country has grown. This expansion, he said, has significantly increased China's core interests and its capacity to overlap with those of developed countries.



The world must also recognise the shift in China's current global standing, Mr Lee said, noting that the country's influence and impact were now on a different and much bigger scale than before.

Also speaking on Friday was Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat, who discussed China’s role in the global economy as well as numerous challenges it faced.