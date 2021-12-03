US diplomat says not asking Asian allies to choose Washington over Beijing

BANGKOK: The top US diplomat for Asia on Friday (Dec 3) said Washington is not asking its allies to choose between it and China, promoting instead a shared vision of a rules-based order "where large countries don't bully the weak".

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, speaking in Thailand as he wrapped up his swing through Southeast Asia, said he preferred to focus on an "affirmative agenda" of revitalising relationships in Asia.

"As to whether the United States is somehow asking countries to choose, the answer is absolutely not," Kritenbrink said.

"We do want partners in the region to have choices, however. And specifically to have the sovereign say over all of their own decisions."