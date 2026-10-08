US opens direct talks with Myanmar's generals, reversing years of isolation

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has begun direct talks with Myanmar’s military-installed government, according to US officials and others familiar with the outreach, in a sharp reversal of Washington’s efforts to isolate the country’s generals after the 2021 coup.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research, Michael Vance, played a leading role in the outreach, which has focused on shutting down scam centres that target Americans but could lead to broader engagement, including on Myanmar’s rare-earth mineral deposits, according to seven current and former officials and others familiar with the policy shift.

Vance joined talks with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw on Sep 15 and Sep 16. The meeting was aimed at securing the release of American businessman Adam Castillo but also provided an opening for further engagement, four of the people said.

Last month’s meeting - the highest‑level contact since the coup - underscores a broader Trump‑administration foreign policy tilt away from democracy promotion toward transactional engagement.

The presence of Vance, who was confirmed as the State Department’s top intelligence official in August, and his ongoing role in US policy toward Myanmar have not been previously reported.