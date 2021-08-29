US drone strike hits Islamic State car bomb in Kabul, officials say

WASHINGTON: American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday (Aug 29) targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport, United States officials said, as the country nears the end of its military presence in the city.

The strike, first reported by Reuters, is the second carried out by US forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians trying to flee the country.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said that the situation on the ground remained extremely dangerous, and that his military chiefs had told him another militant attack was highly likely within the next 24 to 36 hours.

US officials had said they were particularly concerned about the local affiliate of Islamic State attacking the airport as American troops depart, in particular, the threat from rockets and vehicle-borne explosives.

One US official said that Sunday's strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan, and that secondary explosions following the strike showed that the target had been carrying a "substantial amount of explosive material".