US envoy says no hostile intent towards North Korea, calls for talks

SEOUL: The United States has no hostile intent towards Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, Washington's special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Monday (Aug 23) during a visit to South Korea.

Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit.

The visit comes as a brief thaw in inter-Korean relations in July gave way to a new standoff over US-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis.

"The United States does not have hostile intent toward (North Korea)," Kim told reporters after meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk.

"The ongoing (US-South Korea) combined military exercises are longstanding, routine, and purely defensive in nature and support the security of both our countries."

Noh said the two discussed possible humanitarian aid to North Korea, as well as ways to restart stalled denuclearisation talks.

"We agreed to work together to resume dialogue with North Korea as soon as possible," he said.