Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

US has administered nearly 414 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

US has administered nearly 414 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

US has administered nearly 414 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as New York State Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mandate for healthcare workers, in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

25 Oct 2021 04:13AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 04:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The United States has administered 413,645,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday  (Oct 24) morning and distributed 503,493,015 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered is up from 412,856,169 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

However, the number of doses delivered were marginally down from the numbers reported on Saturday. The CDC has previously said that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days. The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 12.88 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the United States authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us