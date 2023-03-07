US House Speaker McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's president in the US: Report

WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the US in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday (Mar 6), a move that could replace the Republican Speaker's anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her in the United States.

One of the sources said should the US meeting go forward - likely in April - it did not necessarily rule out McCarthy visiting Taiwan in the future.

McCarthy's office did not respond immediately to Reuters' questions on the matter, including whether the planned meeting was an effort to avoid raising tensions with China, which was angered by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

The Financial Times first reported the plans to meet in California.

During a CNBC interview earlier on Monday, McCarthy declined to answer whether he would visit Taiwan, saying he would announce any travel plans when he had them.

Four other sources - including US officials and people with knowledge of the US and Taiwan administrations' thinking - said both sides were deeply uneasy that a future visit by McCarthy would severely increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait at a time when the island is preparing for its own presidential election early next year.

The Reagan Library and China's Embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington said it had "no information to share" when asked about the meeting.

"In general terms, arrangements for President Tsai's visits to Taiwan's diplomatic allies and transits through the United States are carried out in line with the usual practice," it told Reuters.