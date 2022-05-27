US-led trade group intended to isolate China: Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad

TOKYO: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticised a new US-led economic grouping on Friday (May 27), saying it is intended to isolate China, and would not benefit regional economic growth without Beijing.

US President Joe Biden launched the 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework during a visit to Japan earlier this week.

He said it will help the United States work more closely with Asian countries in areas including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anti-corruption.

“The US will always want to use groupings like this in order to isolate China,” Mahathir said at an international conference in Tokyo organised by Nikkei.

“Many countries recognise that this is not an economic grouping but it is truly a political grouping.”

The signatories are Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. Together they represent 40 per cent of the world’s GDP.