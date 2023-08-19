US, Japan and South Korea condemn 'dangerous and aggressive actions' by China

CAMP DAVID, Maryland: The United States prevailed on Japan and South Korea on Friday (Aug 18) to use their strongest language yet in a joint statement to condemn China's "dangerous and aggressive actions" in the South China Sea.

In the Korean version of a Camp David summit joint statement seen by Reuters, the three countries committed to consult promptly with each other during crises and to coordinate responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting common interests.

The statement also committed to hold trilateral military training exercises annually and to share real-time information on North Korean missile launches by the end of 2023. The countries promised to hold trilateral summits annually as well.

US President Joe Biden on Friday earlier welcomed the leaders of South Korea and Japan to a summit at Camp David aimed at bolstering ties as the three countries seek to project unity in the face of China's rise and nuclear threats from North Korea.