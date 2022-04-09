US jury convicts ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB scandal

NEW YORK: A New York jury on Friday (Apr 8) convicted a former Goldman Sachs banker for his role in propagating a massive bribery and money laundering scheme involving a state-owned Malaysian investment fund.

The jury found Roger Ng, a managing director at Goldman from 2005 to 2014, guilty on all three counts connected to the massive 1MDB bribery scheme, which involved the embezzlement of billions of dollars of funds originally raised by investment bank.

The 1MDB fund was set up to promote the Malaysian economy, but was spectacularly looted in a scandal that roiled the country's politics and marred Goldman's reputation.

Ng and his co-conspirators paid more than US$1 billion in bribes to government officials to secure three bond large transactions for Goldman with 1MDB, according to the US Department of Justice.

The conspirators laundered billions of dollars in funds from 1MDB, including some of the funds from the Goldman transactions.

Some of the money went to luxury items, such as a US$51 million Jean-Michael Basquiat painting and millions of dollars in Hermes handbags, the Justice Department said.