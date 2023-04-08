US lawmaker pledges training for Taiwan amid Chinese military exercises

TAIPEI: A senior United States lawmaker pledged on Saturday (Apr 8) to help provide training for Taiwan's armed forces and to speed up the delivery of weapons, as China began three days of military exercises around the island Beijing claims as its territory.

China announced the drills the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met the speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.

Speaking at a lunch in Taipei hosted by Tsai for his bipartisan delegation, Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said they visited Taiwan in a show of strong support of the island and that it was important both sides stood together.

"As the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, I sign off on all foreign military sales, including weapons to Taiwan, and I promise you, Madam President, we will deliver those weapons," he said.

Since last year, Taiwan has complained of delays to deliveries of American weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers send supplies to Ukraine to support its defence against Russia.

"We are doing everything we can in Congress to speed up these sales and get the weapons that you need to defend yourselves," McCaul, a Republican, said.

"And we will provide training to your military - not for war, but for peace," he added, without giving details. "Projecting weakness only invites aggression and conflict. Projecting strength provides deterrence and promotes peace."

While a defence pact between Taiwan and the US ended in 1979 when Washington severed formal diplomatic ties in favour of Beijing, a close military relationship endures and the US is Taiwan's main foreign source of arms.

The US has long offered some degree of training on weapon systems, as well as detailed advice on ways to strengthen its military to guard against a possible invasion by China's People's Liberation Army.

Some Taiwanese fighter pilots already train in the US.

The US is set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, two American officials told Reuters in February.

Reuters reported in 2021 that a small number of US special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train its forces.

China describes Taiwan as the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the US, and the topic is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington.