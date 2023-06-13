Logo
Asia

US limits exports to flight schools, others for training Chinese military pilots
US limits exports to flight schools, others for training Chinese military pilots

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jun 2023 01:40AM
The Biden administration on Monday (Jun 12) added 43 entities to an export control list, including Frontier Services Group Ltd, a security and aviation company previously run by Erik Prince, for training Chinese military pilots and other activities that threaten US national security,

The Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by authorities in Britain for recruiting British ex-military pilots to train Chinese military fliers, was also added to the Entity List.

The listed companies are restricted from receiving US exports for other activities deemed contrary to US interests, including acquiring US items for China’s military modernisation.

The new listings include numerous aviation companies and flying academies including Frontier Services Group Ltd at sites in China, Kenya, Laos and the United Arab Emirates; TFASA units in China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom; and AVIC entities in China and South Africa.

The aviation-related companies were listed for providing training to Chinese military pilots using Western and NATO sources, according to a rule posted for the Federal Register.

In addition, companies were listed for enabling China to carry out human rights abuses, including as part of its repression of the Uyghur Muslims and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, western China.

Source: Reuters/ec

