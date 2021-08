WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday (Aug 15) lowered the flag on its embassy in Kabul, which has been completely evacuated.

The State Department said the US military has secured the perimetre of Kabul airport. "All embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the US military," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, hours after the Taliban took control of the city.