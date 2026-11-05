Midterms over, Democrats plunge into wide-open 2028 presidential race

WASHINGTON: With the US midterms over, Democrats are turning to what could become one of their most crowded and unpredictable presidential primaries in decades, a 2028 contest likely to expose the party's divide over how to win back the White House.

No Democrat has emerged as a clear favorite in a field that could attract dozens of contenders, while Republicans have a smaller group of widely discussed candidates, led by Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to succeed US President Donald Trump, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

Potential Democratic candidates, including sitting governors and senators, have spent months cultivating donors, visiting states with early nominating contests and raising their national profiles, positioning themselves for a race that strategists expect to begin in earnest now that the midterms are over.

The sweeping victories by Democrats on Tuesday (Nov 3), when voters delivered a sharp rebuke to Trump and his agenda, will intensify discussions within both parties about how to win over an electorate unhappy with the country's direction.

Despite their resounding victories on Tuesday, Democrats enter the 2028 campaign still divided over whether to tack to the centre or move further left on issues ranging from healthcare and taxes to policing and foreign policy.