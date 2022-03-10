US military increases surveillance, missile defences after North Korea launches

SEOUL: The US military has increased surveillance and reconnaissance collection in the Yellow Sea and heightened its ballistic missile defence readiness after a "significant increase" in North Korean missile testing, the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Thursday (Mar 10).

North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests in January, including its largest weapon since 2017, and after a month-long pause launched two rockets last week in what it said were tests of spy satellite systems.

"We have made clear our concern over the significant increase in DPRK missile testing activity, which undermines peace and security and is destabilising to the region and the international community," INDOPACOM said in a statement, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

In light of this, on Monday the command ordered intensified intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as "enhanced readiness" among US ballistic missile defence forces in the region, the statement said.