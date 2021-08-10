US gives Myanmar US$50 million in aid as humanitarian crisis worsens

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday (Aug 10) it was giving Myanmar more than US$50 million in aid as surging COVID-19 infections worsened a humanitarian crisis in the Southeast Asian country already reeling after generals overthrew a democratically elected government earlier this year.

It is also providing Thailand with US$5 million to cope with COVID-19, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced the funding during a visit to Thailand, he added.

In Myanmar, the US funding will aid "those forced to flee violence and persecution" as well as help groups provide healthcare services in addition to essentials such as food, shelter and water, the State Department said.

"This funding comes at a critical point of rising humanitarian needs and will help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the lives of the people of both Thailand and Burma," Price said. "In the wake of the Feb 1 coup, people from Burma continue to flee their homes due to ongoing violence."