US says no response yet from China on foreign minister invite to Washington

UNITED NATIONS: The United States is yet to receive a response from China for the invitation it has extended to newly reappointed Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (Aug 3).

Earlier this week, Washington has formally extended the invite to veteran diplomat Wang, after his predecessor Qin Gang was abruptly removed from his post in late July by Beijing.

"We don't have a response yet, but we just extended that invitation and I would expect we'll have an opportunity to see each other and to continue the important conversations that I had in Beijing, " Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the United Nations in New York.

Qin has not been seen in public since Jun 25 - a mysterious absence after just seven months in the job that has raised questions about transparency. China's foreign ministry has only said Qin was off work for unspecified health reasons.