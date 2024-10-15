US, Philippines launch war games a day after China's Taiwan drills

MANILA: Thousands of US and Filipino marines launched 10 days of joint exercises in the northern and western Philippines on Tuesday (Oct 15), a day after China held huge drills around Taiwan.

The annual Kamandag, or Venom, exercises are focused on defending the north coast of the Philippine main island of Luzon, which lies about 800km from self-ruled Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed it will never rule out using force to take it, calling Monday's drills a "stern warning" to "separatist" forces on the island.

The joint US-Filipino exercises come amid a series of escalating confrontations between China and the Philippines over reefs and waters in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

Philippine Marine Corps commandant Major-General Arturo Rojas stressed at Tuesday's opening ceremony in Manila that Kamandag was long planned and had "nothing to do with whatever is happening in the region".

The drills' primary focus will be live-fire exercises along Luzon's north coast, while other activities will be conducted on tiny Philippine islands between Luzon and Taiwan.

"It's a coastal defence doctrine. The doctrine says that a would-be aggressor might be directed towards our territory," Filipino exercise director Brigadier-General Vicente Blanco told reporters.

"We are not exercising to join the fight (over Taiwan)," he added.

US Marines representative Colonel Stuart Glenn said the exercises were aimed at helping the United States and its allies respond to "any crisis or contingencies".

The western Philippine island of Palawan, facing the disputed South China Sea, will also host part of the drills.