US President Biden meets Indonesia’s Jokowi, finalises new partnership

NUSA DUA, Bali: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and United States President Joe Biden on Monday (Nov 14) met in Bali and underscored the importance of their countries' strategic ties by finalising a new partnership.

Ahead of a two-day Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit which kicks off on the Indonesian resort island on Tuesday, Mr Widodo said he appreciated his US counterpart’s support and attendance.

“I hope that the G20 Summit can present concrete cooperation and can help the recovery of the global economy,” said Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known.

Calling Indonesia a vibrant and critical partner, Mr Biden said the two countries must work together to pursue a better future. He also announced details of a new partnership to be unveiled on Tuesday.

Through the Millennium Challenge Corporation - a foreign aid agency established by the US - nearly US$700 million will be invested in developing high-quality transportation and infrastructure in Indonesia, said Mr Biden.

"Tomorrow, we’ll unveil a transformative new partnership to support Indonesia’s clean energy transition."

The two leaders also discussed Indonesia’s upcoming 2023 chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the US White House in a statement.

Mr Biden also reiterated the US' commitment to ASEAN centrality and its support for the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the statement added.