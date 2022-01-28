US presses China to loosen COVID-19 rules for diplomats

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday (Jan 27) it was asking China to loosen COVID-19 quarantine rules for diplomats after Beijing accused Washington of seeking to sabotage the Winter Olympics.

China, pursuing a zero COVID-19 policy, has imposed mandatory quarantines of at least 14 days for inbound passengers and has repeatedly locked down major areas.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States has entered discussions with China over quarantine and testing rules that "run counter to diplomatic privileges and immunities".

"We've recommended what we think are a series of reasonable options that we would be consistent with COVID-19 mitigation measures and at the same time align with international diplomatic norms," Price told reporters.

He said there was no change to the operating status of the embassy in Beijing despite the concerns.