US prosecutors recommend dropping China charges against MIT professor: source

BOSTON: Prosecutors have recommended that the US Justice Department drop charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing his ties to China when seeking federal grant money, a person familiar with the matter said Friday (Jan 14).

The decision by federal prosecutors in Boston to seek the dismissal of the case against Chinese-born mechanical engineer and nanotechnologist Gang Chen marks the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence within US research.

He was accused of failing to disclose, among other things, that he served as an "overseas expert" to the Chinese government and sat on the advisory board of Shenzhen's Southern University of Science and Technology when applying for a US Department of Energy grant.

"However, as it turns out, nothing significant was omitted on his application and several of the government's allegations were simply wrong," said Brian Kelly, a lawyer for Chen at Nixon Peabody.