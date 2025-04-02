US prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione, Bondi says

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Pamela Bondi directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance division, in New York last year.

In a statement, Mangione's lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo called the decision to seek the death penalty "barbaric."

"While claiming to protect against murder, the federal government moves to commit the pre-meditated, state-sponsored murder of Luigi," Friedman Agnifilo said.

Mangione, 26, has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offenses. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted in that case. New York does not have the death penalty for state charges.

Mangione faces a parallel federal indictment in Manhattan federal court over Thompson's killing. He could face the death penalty if convicted in that case. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the federal charges.

If Mangione is convicted in the federal case, the jury would determine in a separate phase of the trial whether to recommend the death penalty. Any such recommendation must be unanimous, and the judge would be required to impose it.

Thompson was shot dead on Dec 4 outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, where the company was gathering for an investor conference.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson - an innocent man and father of two young children - was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement.