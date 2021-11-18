US says it is not engaged in formal arms control talks with China

WASHINGTON: The United States and China will aim to have "conversations" on arms control, "not formal talks", the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday (Nov 17), downplaying contact on the issue following a meeting between the two countries' leaders.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed this week to "look to begin to carry forward discussions on strategic stability," national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, in a reference to US concerns about China's nuclear and missile buildup.

Following Sullivan's remarks, the NSC cautioned in a statement against "overstating" the status of those conversations, emphasising that they were not at the same level on which the United States and Russia have engaged for decades.

"It should be clear, as National Security Advisor Sullivan said, this is not the same as the talks we have with Russia, which are mature and have history," an NSC spokesman said.

"These are not arms control talks, but rather conversations with empowered interlocuters," he said without giving details on the format for future contact on the matter.