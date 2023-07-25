US soldier crossing puts North Korea border tours under scrutiny

SEOUL: Tourists should expect far stricter supervision if visits to the border between North and South Korea resume, analysts said, after US soldier Travis King used an organised tour to get close enough to dash across to North Korea last week.

The US Army private joined a tour party visiting the so-called truce village of Panmunjom on Jul 18, a day after he was supposed to have returned to the US to face disciplinary action over charges brought while serving in South Korea.

Dressed in civvies, King broke off from a group of 40 tourists being guided around the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and sprinted across the border, landing Washington in more diplomatic botheration with the nuclear-armed North.

The US-led United Nations Command (UNC), which oversees the area, has indefinitely suspended all JSA tours after King's unauthorised crossing. On Monday, Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison, the command's deputy commander, said when or how the tours would resume was yet to be decided.

"I've never been involved in a military inquiry that hasn't come up with a series of recommendations at the end, which may or may not change the processes that were in place beforehand," he told reporters in Seoul.

Going to the DMZ separating the two Koreas, which remain technically at war, is a popular trip for tourists looking to get a glimpse of the reclusive authoritarian state. Not all DMZ tours stop at the JSA, which is the only spot where visitors can step up to and even briefly over the border into the North.