US soldier got in fights, damaged police car before dash to North Korea: Court docs

SEOUL: Months before he fled into North Korea, US soldier Travis King faced two assault allegations and was fined by a South Korean court for damaging a police car, according to a court ruling and a lawyer who represented him.

The US military was scrambling to establish the fate of King, who made an unauthorised crossing of the inter-Korean border into North Korea on Tuesday (Jul 18), throwing Washington into a new crisis in its dealing with the nuclear-armed state.

King's motivations for his high-stakes gambit remain unclear.

US officials said he had finished serving time in detention in South Korea for an unspecified infraction and was transported by the US military to the airport to return to his home unit in the United States, when he apparently decided to join a tour to the North Korean border.

King pleaded guilty to assault and destruction of public goods stemming from an October incident, and on Feb 8 the Seoul Western District Court fined him 5 million won (US$4,000), according to a copy of the ruling reviewed by Reuters.