US stands with allies, partners in face of China's 'threats', says Harris

SINGAPORE: The United States will stand with its allies and partners, as China continues to "coerce" and "intimidate" as part of its claims to the South China Sea, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday (Aug 24).

"Our vision includes freedom of navigation, which is vital to us all. The livelihoods of millions of people depend on the billions of dollars in trade that flow through these sea lanes each day," she said in a policy speech delivered at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay.

"And yet, in the South China Sea, we know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea."

Ms Harris said these "unlawful claims" were rejected in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, pointing to its ruling on arbitral proceedings by the Philippines against China on supposed violations by Beijing in the South China Sea.

"Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations," she added. "The United States stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats."