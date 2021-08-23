US, South Korea envoys discuss jumpstarting talks with North Korea

SEOUL: The US special envoy for North Korea was due to meet his South Korean counterpart on Monday (Aug 23), as the two allies look for ways to entice Pyongyang back to talks over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit. He met with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong at the minister's residence on Sunday, where they discussed ways for a speedy resumption of the peace process on the Korean peninsula, a foreign ministry official said.

On Monday Kim will meet with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, and on Tuesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Seoul.

The visit comes as a brief thaw in inter-Korean relations in July gave way to a new standoff over US-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis.