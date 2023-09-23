Logo
Asia

US, South Korea, Japan raise concerns over Russia-North Korea military cooperation
US, South Korea, Japan raise concerns over Russia-North Korea military cooperation

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses members of the press on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York on Sep 22, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Bing Guan)

23 Sep 2023 09:37AM
SEOUL: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts expressed "serious concern" over the discussion of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including possible arms trading, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday (Sep 23).

Blinken, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed to respond firmly to any acts that threaten regional security in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions in a brief meeting on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un made a week-long visit to Russia last week and discussed military cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US and South Korean officials have expressed concern that the summit was aimed at allowing Russia to acquire ammunition from the North to supplement its dwindling stocks for its war in Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that if Russia helped North Korea enhance its weapons programs in return for assistance for its war in Ukraine, it would be "a direct provocation", and Seoul and its allies would not stand idly by.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

United States South Korea Japan Russia North Korea

