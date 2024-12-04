US State Dept watching events in South Korea with 'grave concern'

WASHINGTON: US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday the United States was watching events in US ally South Korea with "grave concern" and had every hope and expectation that any political disputes would be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law.

Campbell spoke at an event at the US State Department after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a surprise late-night TV address earlier on Tuesday, slamming domestic political opponents and sending shockwaves through the country and beyond.

Troops were seen trying to enter the South Korean parliament on Wednesday after Yoon's announcement.