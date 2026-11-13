US stocks a tap away: How Indian trading apps are changing investment habits

His interest comes as some of India's biggest stockbrokers make it easier for millions of existing customers to invest in US companies.



Three major Indian stockbrokers - Groww, Zerodha and Angel One - began rolling out services allowing customers to invest in US stocks in October.

Previously, Indian investors typically had to use specialist platforms to buy US stocks, with overseas money transfers often involving extra fees and delays.

The new services - introduced after Indian regulatory reforms in 2025 eased access to overseas markets - allow customers to invest through familiar apps, although currency-conversion costs and international transfer requirements remain.

The growing interest in US stocks comes as Indian equities lag behind Wall Street, with India's benchmark Nifty 50 index falling nearly 12 per cent in the first ten months of 2026, while the US S&P 500 gained about 11 per cent.

Together, Groww and Zerodha accounted for nearly 44 per cent of active retail user accounts on India's National Stock Exchange in September.

Harsh Jain, Groww’s co-founder and chief operating officer, told CNA that the launch reflected growing interest among Indian retail investors in global industries, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics and electric vehicles.

He said American technology giants were among the most popular investments

Industry experts told CNA easier access could shift Indian savings overseas, potentially diverting money from domestic markets while exposing inexperienced investors to new risks.

WHY INDIANS ARE LOOKING OVERSEAS

The growing attraction of US stocks reflects a shift in how Indian investors view opportunities beyond their home market.

Until around 2024, when Indian equities were outperforming many overseas markets, investors largely sought international exposure to diversify their portfolios rather than earn higher returns, said Vishal Dhawan, founder of Mumbai-based wealth advisory firm Plan Ahead.

“If you want high returns, you come to India. If you want diversification, you go overseas,” he said, describing the prevailing mindset at the time.

But India's relative market underperformance since then, a weakening rupee and the boom in US-based artificial intelligence companies have changed that calculation, he said.

Dhawan said his firm had long advised many clients to keep around 20 per cent of their investments in overseas markets, spreading their money beyond Indian stocks. Previously, some questioned whether that allocation was dragging down their overall returns because Indian equities were performing better.

Now, with overseas markets delivering stronger returns, some are asking whether 20 per cent is enough, he said.

India's relatively limited exposure to AI-linked companies has also weighed on its stock market this year, Reuters reported on Nov 4, highlighting a gap that investors seeking to participate in the global AI boom may look overseas to fill.