At event with UN envoy, US says it is committed to Taiwan's international participation

TAIPEI: The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan's space for international participation, a senior US diplomat said at an event with Taiwan's foreign minister that was also attended by the deputy US ambassador to the United Nations.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, blocks the island from taking part in most global bodies such as the UN, saying it is a Chinese province with no right to the trappings of a state.

Speaking at a virtual panel on the UN Sustainable Development Goals on Wednesday (Sep 29), Jeremy Cornforth, deputy director of the de facto US embassy, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said that tech heavyweight Taiwan was committed to using its technological prowess "for the common good".

Cornforth noted that Taiwan was prevented from meaningful participation in bodies including the World Health Assembly, but said that the event would highlight how Taiwan is using its technological prowess to help the international community solve shared challenges.

"The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan's international space," he added, in comments released by AIT on Thursday.

AIT said that Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Jeffrey Prescott gave closing remarks, though it gave no details.