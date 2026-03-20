As US ramps up trade probes in push for ‘tariff wall’, how should Southeast Asia countries respond?

KUALA LUMPUR/JOHOR BAHRU: The United States’ latest trade probes into key partners over alleged unfair trade practices have cast a shadow over Southeast Asia’s export-driven economies, with analysts warning that the region is being targeted for its deep integration with China-linked supply chains.

Trade experts say the investigations - more formal and legally grounded than earlier reciprocal tariffs that were eventually struck down by the US Supreme Court - are likely to focus on countries running large and growing trade surpluses with Washington, including Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

Still, observers urge Southeast Asian governments to use the probe hearings to defend their positions and to use bilateral trade talks with the Trump administration to seek clarity and possible deals.

The US Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) on Mar 11 dropped a bombshell when it announced a trade investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity against 16 of its most important trade partners.

The list includes China, the European Union (EU), Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan and India.

The probe is done under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which analysts say is a legal tool Washington uses to investigate and penalise countries it believes are treating American businesses unfairly.

A day later, it opened a new Section 301 investigation which takes aim at 60 countries on alleged failures to stop exports made with forced labour. The 60 countries listed include all 16 countries named in the first case, and also the likes of Canada and Brazil.

Analysts told CNA that these investigations are clearly a move by US President Donald Trump to restore the “Liberation Day” tariffs that were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.