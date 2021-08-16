Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

In June, the Pentagon’s top leaders said an extremist group like Al-Qaeda may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the US within two years of the American military’s withdrawal from the country. Two decades after the US invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban harbored Al-Qaeda leaders, experts say the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remain aligned, and other violent groups could also find safe haven under the new regime.

Based on the evolving situation, officials now believe terror groups like Al-Qaeda may be able to grow much faster than expected, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the briefing but was not authorised to discuss the details of the call publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Biden administration officials on the call with senators - among them were Milley, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin - said US intelligence agencies are working on forming a new timeline based on the evolving threats, the person familiar with the matter said.

Current and former intelligence officials on Sunday pushed back against criticism of what was widely seen as a failure by the agencies to anticipate how fast Kabul could fall. One senior intelligence official said that “a rapid Taliban takeover was always a possibility,” adding: “As the Taliban advanced, they ultimately met with little resistance. We have always been clear-eyed that this was possible, and tactical conditions on the ground can often evolve quickly.” The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But President Joe Biden did not suggest such an outcome at a Jul 8 news conference, when he said “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely".